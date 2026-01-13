Marks & Spencer is selling a pink wool coat that's almost identical to Princess Kate's & I have some thoughts about it

It's no secret that when you work at HELLO! there are certain royal outfits that just live in your mind rent-free, and for me, one of those looks is Princess Kate's bubblegum pink coat she wore back in 2021. It was Kate's first appearance after the infamous Oprah interview, and she stepped out in the pink Max & Co ‘Runaway Classic’ coat for a visit to School21 following its re-opening after the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in east London.

We all gasped in delight as we watched Kate greet royal well wishers in her pink mid-length coat which she teamed with a pink top and a pair of black trousers. I remember the high street instantly followed suit and soon after this appearance we started to see bubblegum pink coats everywhere.

© WPA Pool You can't deny this coat is very similar to the one Princess Kate wore in 2021

We weren't complaining, and we're still not, because now M&S has dropped a £75 pink coat (or $149 if you're reading this in the US) that is so similar, with its big pockets, and colour pop pink, I had to run to my local M&S to take a look for myself.

I found it really easily - with a colour that bright, it's really hard to miss. I have to talk about the colour first. It's perhaps not as bright as Princess Kate's but it's so fantastic in real life, you will swoon when you see it. In fact, it's one of those colours that you know will bring compliments from strangers on the street. I adore the colour but I realise it might be too bright for some.

© Leanne Bayley I couldn't resist trying on this pink coat - it's so royal inspired and I love it

The single breasted coat is a relaxed fit, I tried it on in my usual size (a 12) as it was the only one available, but sadly it was just a smidge too big so it's definitely oversized. As for the length of it, I'm only 5 ft 4, and I liked the length on me.

What's more, this coat has pink lining and because it's crafted with wool, it'll be toasty and warm. While this is a fashion coat, it could well be one that you wear indoors as well. It'll be great for a wedding guest dress as you can just throw it on and you're good to go.

One review on the Marks & Spencer site sums it up pretty well, saying: "This coat is very stylish, warm and exceptional quality and price point so good. One of my favourite pieces from Marks and Spencer. I bought the 14 but I wear all my clothes loose. True sizing."

My favourite thing about this coat (well, apart from the colour!) has to be the two side pockets - they're so in-line with how Kate's coat looked, and what made me rush to the shop to try it on. I also tend to carry around lots of things such as my iPhone and my AirPods with me and these will keep my essentials close at hand.

© M&S And it has pockets!

The price tag is a little more expensive than your typical Marks & Spencer coat but it's pretty obvious when you see it in real life. It's made with 88% polyester and 12% wool. The other downside is that it's dry clean only.

I tried this on with my straight-leg jeans and a tee but I cannot wait to wear it with one of my spring dresses or with my wide-leg trousers for work.

I predict it will sell out, too. Although I was only trying this on for work research purposes, I was very tempted to go straight to checkout and buy it. The colour sparked a lot of joy for me, and I can see it working really well in my wardrobe. I'm blonde as well and it made my hair colour pop and worked with my skin tone. I actually think this will suit everyone, but you've got to be prepared for the 'ooh, I love your coat' compliments because this isn't just your average pink coat, it's an M&S pink coat.