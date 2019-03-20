The Duchess of Cornwall wears the MOST sparkly dress as she parties in Barbados The wife of Prince Charles brings the glam!

The Duchess of Cornwall is currently in Barbados with husband Prince Charles for the royal tour of the Caribbean. Fresh from her day visit earlier that day where the royal pair met with Dame Sandra Mason and the country's first woman prime minister Mia Mottley, the 71-year-old headed to Ilaro Court, in Bridgetown for an evening event. We loved what the mother-of-two wore for the occasion - a super sparkly dress that was covered in appliqué detail. Keeping cool, the royal decided to wear the fancy number over white trousers and she accessorised with her favourite earrings from Van Cleef Arpels.

We loved Camilla's sparkly kaftan

Earlier that day, Camilla dressed for the climate, rocking an icy blue kaftan which she wore over flowing trousers and she carried the cutest wicker bag.

Loading the player...

The bag in question was by Heidi Klein and cost a whopping £220. The mini sized hand-woven raffia bag has natural bamboo handles and a suede tassel trim. The tote is ideal for packing and is the perfect finishing accessory for beach retreats or city escapes. Speaking of bags, Camilla clearly love her arm candy and last week sported one of the most glam bags in her collection. At the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, the Duchess wowed in purple and carried a sleek black bag from luxurious French fashion house Moynat, a classic trunk-maker that dates way back to 1849.

MORE: Royal fashion faux pas! Fashion mishaps from Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton

Camilla was seen carrying what looked to be the brand's Gabrielle Clutch, which is so exclusive that you cannot purchase it online - though the smaller Mini Gabrielle handbag is listed for £3440. You can, however, purchase a similar design - the smaller 'Mini Gabrielle' handbag, but it will set you back a purse-busting £3440. Yikes! Monyat is a go-to brand for the royal - earlier this month she sported a tan version of the same bag as she hosted a reception for the London Taxi Drivers' Charity for Children at Buckingham Palace.

READ: Flower power! Royal ladies in spring florals