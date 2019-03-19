The Duchess of Cornwall keeps her cool in Barbados & wait until you see her beach bag The wife of Prince Charles is looking chic in the Caribbean

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall looked sunkissed and stylish on Tuesday as they met with two leading figures from Barbados' national life for the royal tour of the Caribbean. Camila dressed for the climate, rocking an icy blue kaftan which she wore over flowing trousers and she carried the cutest wicker bag. Talk about a difference to the rainy weather back in London, right? Charles and Camilla met with Dame Sandra Mason, who as Governor General, is the Queen's representative on the Commonwealth island, and the country's first woman prime minister Mia Mottley. The pair looked in great spirits as they enjoyed the sunshine. On Sunday, Prince Charles spent a few hours solo in St Lucia before heading to Barbados to meet Camilla who flew out a few days ahead.

Camilla looked super cool and chic in her kaftan

We are looking forward to seeing what the Duchess will wear during the tour and are expecting some fabulous kaftans, stylish sandals and lots of floral dresses.

Prince Charles and Camilla are on the royal tour of the Caribbean

We last saw the Duchess last week when she paid a visit to Ladies Day at the Cheltenham racecourse and we loved what the mother-of-two wore - a polka-dot dress which she teamed with a crisp white coat that had appliqué detail at the front. She added chocolate brown leather gloves, matching boots and we loved her headgear - a fur-trimmed hat that not only looked très chic, but super cosy too.

Loading the player...

Accessorising to perfection as always, Camilla, 71, added her favourite pearl earrings and she carried a smart tote bag, also in a striking brown.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall just wore a VERY funky item you wouldn't expect

Camilla's funky hat, is clearly one of her favourites as she wore back in November at another racing event - the Countryside Fund Raceday at Ascot racecourse - the royal joined Charles as she enjoyed the day and wore the same cosy headgear. And with a hat this fabulous, why on earth not?

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall's latest outfit is SO stylish, it has got Vogue calling