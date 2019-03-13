The Duchess of Cornwall WOWS in white for Cheltenham Ladies Day We take our hat off to this look!

On Monday Zara Tindall wowed Cheltenham and on Tuesday, it was the Duchess of Cornwall's turn! The blonde royal paid a visit to Ladies Day at the Cheltenham Festival and we loved what the wife of Prince Charles decided to rock. The royal wore a polka-dot dress which she teamed with a crisp white coat that had appliqué detail at the front. She added chocolate brown leather gloves, matching boots and we loved her headgear - a fur-trimmed hat that not only looked très chic, but super cosy too. Accessorising to perfection as always, Camilla, 71, added her favourite pearl earrings and she carried a smart tote bag, also in a striking brown.

Camilla looked so stylish at Cheltenham

This is the second time we have seen Camilla sport this funky hat - it is clearly one of her favourites. Back in November at another racing event - the Countryside Fund Raceday at Ascot racecourse - the royal joined Charles as she enjoyed the day and wore the same cosy headgear.

Camilla's Monyat bag

She also carried a very smart tote bag that was made from sumptuous tan leather and it had a gold crown motif beneath the clasp.

Speaking of glam handbags, on Monday, the mother-of-two stepped out at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey and was snapped carrying a smart new handbag by Moynat - a classic trunk-maker that dates way back to 1849.

Camilla's arm candy looked to be the Gabrielle Clutch, which is so exclusive you cannot purchase it online. You can, however, purchase a similar design - the smaller 'Mini Gabrielle' handbag, but it will set you back a purse-busting £3440. Yikes! The Duchess clearly looks to Monyat as a go-to brand as earlier this month she sported a tan version of the same bag as she hosted a reception for the London Taxi Drivers' Charity for Children at Buckingham Palace.

