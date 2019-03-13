Pippa Middleton, Zara Tindall & The Duchess of Cornwall have the SAME handbag It's a royal flush!

Zara Tindall spent her second day at Cheltenham races and rocked a very chic, berry-toned outfit. Once again opting for a dress coat, the royal added a coordinating smart hat in the same burgundy, black high heels and a fabulous maroon, half-moon shape bag that we would love in our wardrobe. We have hunted down where Zara got her bag and it is from luxury brand Aspinal London. Plus, if Zara's shade isn't for you, it is available in a huge array of colours. Although priced at £450, the 'letterbox' design could be used for both work and the weekend. it is super roomy and has a fully adjustable strap which is detachable, meaning you can carry it or wear it cross-body.

Berry nice! Zara looked fabulous carrying her Aspinal bag

After some serious delving, we realised that Zara is not the only fan of this bag - the Duchess of Cornwall has it too! The wife of Prince Charles has opted for the design in classic back and often carries it with her during a lot of her public engagements.

Letterbox Saddle Bag, £450, Aspinal London

The Duchess of Cambridge's little sister Pippa has a penchant for Aspinal bags and also has the same bag as Zara and Camilla, but hers is made in a slightly smaller style. one of her favourites numbers by the brand is the 'Portobello', which you can pick up for £325.

Camilla also has the same bag in black

The mother-of-one is regularly snapped out and about in this design and we can see why she loves it so much - it is made in a simple shape and is great for casual outfits.

Pippa loves the brand too - she has been pictured with the Portobello

Prince William's wife Kate has been snapped with her Aspinal tote bag a lot recently.

On Tuesday on a visit to Lambeth, Kate carried a lilac crocodile-embossed bag which had a glamorous shield padlock clasp with an elegant top handle and it is priced at £595.

