Handbag-lover Camilla just added a very swanky new design to her collection - and it's worth thousands What a lucky lady!

The Duchess of Cornwall is known to be partial to a handbag or two - she's a woman after our own heart when it comes to accessories. And, it seems she's now got her hands on some very fancy new arm candy from mega-luxurious French fashion house Moynat, a classic trunk-maker that dates way back to 1849. At Monday's Commonwealth Service, Camilla was seen carrying what looks like the brand's Gabrielle Clutch, which is so exclusive you cannot purchase it online - though the smaller Mini Gabrielle handbag is listed for £3440. Woah.

We're not surprised Camilla was so pleased!

Speaking of, accessories lover Camilla also owns the Mini bag in a bespoke tan leather, wearing it earlier in March to host a reception for the London Taxi Drivers' Charity for Children at Buckingham Palace. She is thought to have opted for the design in textured lizard skin, which the brand notes is an option on their website.

All the royals that love unusual handbags

Camilla loves statement handbags

The Duchess is adding to an already eclectic collection of handbags, which includes classic pieces by Chanel and the Queen's favourite, Launer London, as well as more quirky items such as her cherry-print raffia clutch. And who can forget her sequinned 'Baked Beans' bag by British label The Rodnik Band, worn in 2015? We're pretty disappointed that hasn't made another appearance.

Remember her 'baked beans' clutch?

Actually, the Moynat brand has an inspiring history, so we're not surprised Camilla was keen to add the sleek accessories to her wardrobe. Pauline Moynat, who set up the line all those years ago, was the only female trunk-maker in history, known to be a visionary in creating luggage following the invention of the first car. Who wouldn't want to carry a piece of history on their arm, eh?

WATCH BELOW: Unboxing Duchess Meghan's favourite handbags