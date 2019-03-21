Princess Eugenie WOWS in the most stunning tweed dress & Chloe bag The daughter of Sarah Ferguson has never looked better...

Princess Eugenie put her best foot forward on Thursday as she paid an official visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in London, to open the new Stanmore Building. Dressed to impress, the daughter of Prince Andrew rocked a stunning cream tweed dress by Maje which is part of the brand's new collection. Priced at £315, the boucle trapeze frock had a V neckline and pretty gold buttons running from the neckline to the hem. Keeping it classic, the little sister of Princess Beatrice added black high heels, smoothed her hair back with a headband and carried a navy blue Chloe 'Nile' bag which comes in at a cool £1000.

Eugenie at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital

It appears that the royal - who married long-term love Jack Brooksbank in October - is perhaps channelling fictional character Blair Waldorf from the hit TV series Gossip Girl.

The Upper East side Princess loved a headband in the show and enjoyed all things tweed, so perhaps Eugenie has taken some serious fashion inspo from the socialite.

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson has worn this black headband before - on Christmas Day 2018. Photographed arriving for the annual Christmas church service at Sandringham, the 28-year-old chose a red look for the festivities - a striking scarlet coat by Andrew GN, which had a black trim detailing.

£315, Maje

The black headband was the perfect accessory and one that the royal family appears to be embracing.

£1000, Chloe

At Eugenie's wedding, we counted four guests rocking the look, including fellow royal Princess Beatrice. Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas was ahead of the pack as she arrived at St. George's Chapel, stunning onlookers in a textured Tory Birch dress, large gold earrings and the coolest headband, made in the same blue velvet as the dress.

Beatrice, 30, matched her purple headband with her Ralph & Russo purple ensemble. Writer Irene Forte teamed her blooming gorgeous yellow and pink Dolce & Gabbana frock with a coordinating yellow bow-style band. And Oliver Proudlock's girlfriend Emma Louise Connolly turned heads in a red dress by Alessandra Rich, which she accessorised with a matching red headband that had plenty of height. Wow!

