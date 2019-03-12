The high street dress Princess Eugenie just can't stop wearing The daughter of Prince Andrew loves to recycle this frock..

Like her cousin-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie often recycles some of her favourite wardrobe staples. One of her best-loved high street stores has to be Whistles and the royal has worn a variety of frocks from the luxury brand. On Monday evening the daughter of Prince Andrew shared an Instagram snap of her raising awareness for Commonwealth day and in the picture she was rocking one of her fave dresses - the brand's Belize Print Dobby dress.

Princess Eugenie wore her favourite Whistles dress on Commonwealth day

The long-sleeve design is designed complete with a pretty white and amber floral print and has a majorly flattering fit and flare shape, with a high neckline. It was originally priced at £179, and then went down to for £125 in the brand's summer sale. We have the best news too, you can STILL buy it now - but there are only a few sizes left - so don't delay if you want to snap it up!

£125, Whistles

The little sister of Princess Eugenie has worn this particular number countless of times, most memorably in 2017, when she headed to a Louis Vuitton event in London which was in association with Vogue magazine.

Eugenie wore the dress in 2017 at a Louis Vuitton event

The Queen's granddaughter teamed the dress with a pair of knee-high boots and carried a classic black Louis Vuitton tote bag. Her sister, Princess Beatrice, joined her at the event wearing a similar ensemble –a high neck black dress with a red blossom print, and she had the same bag, but in blue.

The royal wore the same number in April 2018

Then, in April 2018, the newlywed headed to the Commonwealth Youth Forum reception at the Queen Elizabeth Centre in London and chose her favourite dress once again for the occasion.

She also chose to style it the same too - with her favourite black knee high boots. Well, you now know the saying goes - if it ain't broke, don't fix it!

