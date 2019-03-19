The sexy date night boots that Princess Beatrice has been rocking for nine years The daughter of Prince Andrew has stayed very faithful to these boots...

Princess Beatrice always looks chic, and she took fashion to a new level at the weekend - dazzling New York City on St Patrick's Day with her new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. And we'd buy her outfit in a New York minute! Dressed to kill, the daughter of Prince Andrew wowed in a teddy bear-style coat grey coat, which she teamed with a patterned skater dress. We noticed that Beatrice had on her favourite pair of black flat knee-high boots from Stuart Weitzman. The £660 boots are are instantly recognisable due to the sexy over-the-knee front shaft and they can be worn dresses or skinny jeans. Love!

Princess Beatrice and new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in NYC (Goff Photos)

These fabulous boots are clearly firm favourites of the big sister of Princess Eugenie - she has been sporting them for a whopping 9 years. Talk about cost per wear, right? Back in 2010, the royal attended the Polo Jeans Co Art Stars Auction at Phillips De Pury & Company in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust in London and teamed her chic boots with a slinky black pussy-bow blouse and a metallic gold mini skirt, which was the perfect evening ensemble.

Princess Beatrice's boots are by Stuart Weitzman and priced at £660

Beatrice and Edoardo have been dating since September 2018, and the pair made their first official appearance together at the National Portrait Gala last week.

Beatrice was pictured ona night out wearing the same boots in 2010

They bash was quite the star-studded affair - the Duchess of Cambridge, David and Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss were all in attendance.

The happy couple were first snapped at the same event in December, at the Berggruen Prize Gala in New York - and while they weren’t pictured together, they were seen chatting to fellow attendees including Beatrice's good friend Karlie Kloss. This is believed to be the royal's first relationship since her split from her partner of ten years, Dave Clark, in 2016.

