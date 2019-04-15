This is the one clothing brand Princess Charlotte has stayed loyal to And it's adorable!

Royal fashion fans aren't only interested in the Duchess of Cambridge's own wardrobe choices – unsurprisingly, we all want to know how she dresses her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, too! And, it looks like Kate has been loyal to one of her favourite kidswear brands since day one with daughter Charlotte, since on Saturday she dressed the young royal in the very first label she ever wore in public – Spanish clothing line Irulea.

Kate dressed a baby Princess Charlotte in Irulea for her first appearance

Back in May 2015, a baby Princess Charlotte was introduced to the world on the Lindo Wing steps wearing a sweet knitted bonnet and sweater set by the brand. It obviously carries special significance for the Duke and Duchess, since they also chose to dress Prince Louis in the same designs for his own first appearance in April 2018.

Did you know Duchess Kate wears shoes in two different sizes?

Fast-forward three years, and on Saturday, for the family's day out at the Burnham Horse Trials, Charlotte was spotted wearing a dress which was also from the Spanish store – an adorable smock frock in a tartan print, which sells online for €105 (approximately £90). Cute, right?

Charlotte was also spotted wearing a dress from the brand on Saturday

The brand, which is based in San Sebastian, was introduced to Kate through the children's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who played a special role in the original Lindo Wing outfit choice. Her mother bought the clothes from the children's boutique – perhaps she's since picked up more pieces for the young Cambridges? The shop offers dresses for girls up to age eight, so no doubt Charlotte will be wearing the adorable outfits for years to come.

Princess Charlotte's new Irulea dress

Whoever Kate's mystery shopper is, they're always subtle about it, according to the brand. A spokesperson told HELLO!: "With regards to their visits, they are always very discreet, they never say they know the Duke and Duchess apart from a couple of times when we've realised. But usually we don't know that the clothing we sell is for the royal children. The majority of the time we find out through the press and not through the royals."

Duchess Kate's fan-favourite L.K. Bennett dress has gone on sale - but it's selling out fast