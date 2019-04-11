Duchess Kate's fan-favourite L.K. Bennett dress has gone on sale - but it's selling out fast Hurry if you want it…

Remember the Duchess of Cambridge's chic polka-dot midi dress from December 2018? The £325 L.K. Bennett 'Mortimer' dress was an instant hit with royal fashion fans, selling out online and even being re-sold on eBay for up to £700. Woah. Well, followers of Kate's style will be excited to learn that the dress has been re-stocked, and listed in the brand's sale at a reduced price of £229! If you want to snap it up, hurry, as it's already sold out in the majority of sizes - as is the navy blue version of the dress.

Kate looked stunning in the L.K. Bennett dress

Kate chose the L.K. Bennett frock for her visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital and homeless resource centre The Passage in December, causing a mad rush from shoppers wanting to get their hands on it. With its adorable pearl buttons, elegant pussy-bow neckline and flattering flared midi skirt, we're hardly surprised. The Duchess completed her look with her signature glossy blow-dry, suede high heels and pearl drop earrings.

Duchess Kate's best fashion moments in L.K. Bennett

It was revealed in March that Kate's favourite high street brand is facing administration, after Sky News reported that brand is in financial trouble. On Tuesday, the broadcaster revealed that the company's Chinese franchise partner Rebecca Feng is closing in on a deal to buy the ailing womenswear chain out of administration. Footwear brand Dune and the Sports Direct group are reportedly also in talks to buy out the royally-approved fashion line.

Mortimer Green Polka Dot Silk Dress, £229

Of course, Duchess Kate isn't the only high-profile fan of the brand - ITV stars Holly Willoughby and Christine Lampard have also been rocking L.K. Bennett pieces in recent weeks. Like Kate, they are lovers of the company's staple footwear and flattering daytime dresses. Fingers crossed we'll be seeing plenty more from the classic British brand in future!

