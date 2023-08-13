Princess Kate's unusual reason for wearing two different shoe sizes explained

The Princess of Wales has been known to wear more than one shoe size, particularly in heels…

The Princess of Wales' archive of shoes is the envy of many royal style fans. From her beloved two-tone slingback heels from Alessandra Rich to her signature Gianvito Rossi 'Gianvito 105' pumps, the royal's immaculate collection is estimated to be worth thousands.

The wife of Prince William follows an unusual styling rule when it comes to choosing her footwear, however. She buys her heels in two different sizes, between a 38.5 and a 39 (or a 5.5 and a 6 in British sizing). The Princess has never shared exactly why she does this, but it would come as no surprise if comfort is the main reason she fluctuates between shoe sizes.

WATCH: Genius royal fashion hacks

The royal's size choice appears to vary depending on the brand - her Jimmy Choo 'Georgia' navy pumps and her red carpet 'Vamp' strappy sandals are in a 38.5. She even goes down to a size 38 in Rupert Sanderson designs - though the brand advises sizing down on its website.

Meanwhile, Kate wears a 39 in her L.K.Bennett 'Agata' sandals, which feature a peep toe and a bow detail at the ankle.

It may be that the Princess opts to go for a size bigger in her strappy heels since she might be more likely to wear them in the warmer months, and no one wants their feet swelling during a royal engagement, right?

Kate's Jimmy Choo 'Vamp' sandals, in a size 38.5

Kate isn't the only royal woman who's savvy when it comes to her shoe sizing, in fact. The Duchess of Sussex is actually thought to wear her favourite heels a whole size larger than necessary - in order to avoid discomfort.

WATCH: Princess Kate narrowly avoids Marilyn Monroe moment - and handles it like a queen

Look closely at pictures of Meghan at official events, and her shoes often appear too big for her, with a gap at the heel.

Meghan's Aquazzura Matilde heels

HELLO!'s fashion editor Rachel Story tells us that it's not uncommon for stars to do this, too. "Celebrities often size up for red carpets or other events - mainly to avoid blisters," she says.

"Plus, it's all about how the shoes feel when you try them on and walk around in them, rather than sticking to what size you normally take. Italian shoes often run bigger - I always take a half size smaller. So that could be the case for why some styles, such as Aquazzura, are large on Meghan."

Kate's Jimmy Choo 'Georgia' navy pumps

The black court shoes Meghan chose for her Royal Ascot debut in June 2018 appeared to be a little too big for her, as did her Aquazzura Matilde heels when she and Prince Harry first announced their engagement in November 2017.

Kate wears a 39 in her L.K.Bennett 'Agata' sandals

And if you're wondering how Meghan and Kate manage to walk in heels that are a little too roomy, there's apparently an extra red carpet hack. "Some stars have been known to stuff the toe with padding like cotton wool," Rachel says.

"And then it can be taken out if you feel you need a bit more room."