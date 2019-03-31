Kate Middleton's stylist during Natasha Archer's maternity leave revealed - it will surprise you This explains her amazing recent style choices

The Duchess of Cambridge is always flawlessly dressed, and we've been particularly dazzled by her sartorial choices at recent engagements - including that purple Gucci blouse and the gorgeous Alexander McQueen Baftas gown. But - with her usual stylist Nastaha Archer thought to have been on maternity leave since having a baby last December - who has been styling the Duchess so successfully? Well, HELLO! can reveal that Natasha is actually continuing to style Kate herself. That explains why she still dresses so impeccably, forging her own royal style with iconic outfits.

READ: Sarah Ferguson's surprising career change revealed

Natasha on the royal tour of India in 2016

Natasha has been helping to Kate created her spot-on looks since 2014, after working in the Duchess' team at Kensington Palace. She gave birth to her son Theo with her husband Chris Jackson just over three months ago. Natasha and Chris - who is a royal photographer - made the exciting announcement in December. Alongside a photo of the new family, Chris captioned the Instagram post: "Could not be more proud of these two!! Absolutely legends. I think this may be the best photo I’ve ever taken!"

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge's maternity style over the years

Loading the player...

READ: How Kate Middleton is celebrating her first Mother's Day with Prince Louis

Although Natasha is still helping the Duchess pick out her royal wardrobe, Kate is also thought to have been seeking style inspiration from old friend Virginia Chadwyck-Healey. Virginia - known by her friends as Ginnie - is a former editor of Vogue magazine. She studied History of Art alongside Kate at St Andrews, and attended the royal wedding in 2011.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.