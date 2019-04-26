These £25 Marks & Spencer espadrilles are IDENTICAL to the Countess of Wessex's fave pair A great royal dupe!

Now the weather is getting warmer, thoughts turn to revamping our wardrobes in time for the summer. And what shoes scream sunny style more than espadrilles? They have fast become a fashion staple, due to being super light and easy to team with jeans, shorts, skirts and even a little dress. Plus, they can be worn throughout the warmer months for pottering about, even if you aren't jetting off to the Mediterranean. The Countess of Wessex knows this - she is often spotted in her favourite pair by high end brand Penelope Chilvers. Her 'Low Valencia Espadrilles' are made from the finest cotton and are the ideal type of shoe to wear in the warmer months, due to their lightweight material and canvas setting. But, they don't come cheap, with a price tag of £95.

Sophie loves Penelope Chilvers lace-up wedges

Never fear though - our favourite high street store Marks & Spencer has come to our rescue with a very similar pair that cost a LOT less.

Marks & Spencer has a great lace-up pair for £25

Priced at £25, the stylish pair have the same wedge base with feminine ties around the ankle. Although the patterned gingham fabric is a tad more jazzy than Sophie's pair, we think you will agree, they are dead ringers.

Pippa Middleton also has a pair in black

It's not just Sophie - the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa also has the same pair, but in black.

At Wimbledon in 2018, whilst pregnant with her first child, the 35-year-old teamed a loose-fitting, baby blue linen midi dress from one of her favourite designers Ralph Lauren with her black lace-up sandals.

The shoes are part of the brand’s current collection and come in a variety of different shades. The brunette beauty had been to the famous tennis tournament twice in 2018 and wore the summer staple on both occasions.

