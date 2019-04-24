The Countess of Wessex teamed a very glam white dress with the most AMAZING shoes The Countess is total #shoegoals right now...

The Countess of Wessex may have dressed down on Easter Monday in cargo pants whilst relaxing in the grounds of Windsor Castle, but the wife of Prince Edward was back in the game - and on top form - on Wednesday, as she headed to Wittering Village in Peterborough to open the Airplay Play Park. The royal looked in great spirits and appeared as stunning as ever, wowing crowds in a crisp white midi dress which had a crew neckline and was belted at the waist. Neatly pressed and totally tailored, it suited her slight frame perfectly, and she added a smart, navy blue blazer which gave the entire ensemble a very business-like feel. We have to say though - it was her grey Mary Jane shoes which really caught our eye. Sky high and with a distinctively retro feel, they were quite the pair!

Sophie looked incredible in Peterborough

The mother-of-two has a penchant for designer labels and favours a typically polished, classic look. And what's more, she certainly knows how to rock a hat, and owns a dazzling collection of dress coats too.

The royal opened Airplay Play Park

The blonde beauty is widely regarded as a poster girl for females in their 50s and In November last year, she even held a glittering fashion event at Buckingham Palace, to celebrate 10 years of the London College of Fashion's Better Lives project.

Looking oh-so-chic in a black pencil skirt embossed with a striking red rose print, the 53-year-old even commented on her own style evolution, making a playful joke about her look had evolved through time.

"I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today," she chuckled, "but you know, we learn in time." We definitely don't agree with that one, Sophie!

