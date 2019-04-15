This Marks & Spencer £25 Victoria Beckham dupe will SHOCK even Meghan Markle Royal Style at M&S...

One of the last public appearances we saw the Duchess of Sussex at was last month, when she headed to the Commonwealth Service. The stunning mother-to-be looked as pretty as a picture wearing a fabulous outfit by Victoria Beckham. Looking a vision in white, the royal rocked a chain-print skirt dress by Victoria's much-loved fashion label, which is part of the new spring collection. Priced at £1,668, the busy-style print ensured the Duchess stood out from the crowd. So you can imagine our delight when we discovered Marks & Spencer has produced the most gorgeous cream skirt adorned with a very similar chain print for just £25, which is a dead ringer for VB's number. It isn't out yet but will be dropping in stores very soon, and we are going to be first in the queue.

Meghan looked fabulous in her Victoria Beckham chain-print dress

Victoria has the best things to say about the former Suits star, too. Appearing on US show Live With Kelly and Ryan in January, the mother-of-four spoke candidly when asked about what it was like seeing Meghan wearing her brand on Christmas Day. VB said: "She looked so beautiful. It was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning. I think that she's such a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman, so it was a huge honour."

£25, Marks & Spencer

Let's not forget that Victoria and her husband David Beckham attended to royal wedding of Harry and Meghan in May 2018. Victoria told ES Magazine about the "beautiful, incredible" wedding and how "happy" the couple looked. She said: "Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest."

MORE: Victoria Beckham's new jeans have a very surprising feature you won't want to miss

It seems that Meghan has had a change of opinion when it comes to the former Spice Girls clothes. Back when Meghan starred as Rachel Zane in Suits, she spoke of her personal style in an interview with GLAMOUR. She said: "Now what I'm starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn't mean they're going to look amazing on me. For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don't have the long torso to support that silhouette," she mused at the time. Well, when it comes to fashion, we can all have a change of heart every now and again!

READ: These Marks & Spencer's royal dupes would fool Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton & Co.