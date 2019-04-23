The Countess of Wessex dressed down at Windsor Castle in a VERY surprising outfit Casual cool for the countess...

The Countess of Wessex was spotted relaxing in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Easter Monday, looking chilled and in great spirits. Although the wife of Prince Edward often follows the number one royal fashion rule of rewearing some of her favourite threads - her latest dressed-down look came as a surprise, as the royal was pictured wearing a butterfly printed shirt, leaving her favourite floral print at home. She tucked the springtime blouse into cargo pants and wore a sweater tied around her waist, as well as glam sunnies. Gorgeous! The mother-of-two also wore her hair in a classic, half-up, half down style and minimal makeup highlighted her pretty features. If you fancy getting Sophie's look for less - New Look has a similar shirt, just like Sophie's, for just £14.99.

Sophie looking cute and casual at Windsor Castle

It was certainly a busy bank holiday weekend for the blonde royal. On Sunday, the 54-year-old headed to St. George's Chapel with her husband and children and joined the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex for the Easter Sunday service.

Get the look: £14.99, New Look

We loved her church-going attire, which consisted of a floral dress she has worn quite a lot in the last few months, by Oscar de la Renta.

Loading the player...

The striking design is a firm fave of the royal - she even wore it last month on a visit to the Gordano School, Somerset, where she opened its new dining hall and languages department. The £2,225 dress is still available online now and can be styled up in many different ways.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex's AMAZING Peter Pilotto dress was worn by this royal cousin

On Sunday, Sophie left her cream coat at home she had previously worn it with, and teamed it with a coordinating navy blue fascinator. She also accessorised to perfection, adding delicate jewellery and a pair of pointed glam grey suede heels by Prada.

READ: The Countess of Wessex just made a simple outfit look SO glam with one clever trick