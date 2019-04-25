The Countess of Wessex just rewore her favourite wedding guest dress And who can blame her? It's stunning!

Fresh from her visit to Wittering Village in Peterborough on Wednesday (where she wore a very chic pair of Mary Jane shoes) the Countess of Wessex hot-footed it to London later that evening, and headed to Canary Wharf, attending the British Bobsleigh & Skeleton Gala Dinner, where she was the guest of honour. As always, the wife of Prince Edward was impeccably dressed, wearing a fabulous navy blue dress by Azzedine Alaia. The flattering fit and flare shape was embossed and had funky crochet neckline. The design expertly cinched the royal in at the waist, and flared out to a full, floaty skirt. Priced at a whopping £2290, it really is a timeless design and is definitely one of her favourites, as she wore it to a very special event last year.

Sophie looked so chic in her Azzedine Alaia

Figured it out yet? Well, the mother-of-two actually donned the navy dress of dreams on 12 October 2018 when she attended Princess Eugenie's wedding. Turning heads as always, the blonde royal topped the look off with a large fascinator by one of her favourite hat designers Jane Taylor, in the same dark blue hue.

£2290, Azzedine Alaia

And it's not just the 54-year-old that loves this particular number - in December, TV star Gabby Logan donned the frock as she hosted the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards. Great minds think alike, right?

Sophie wore the same dress at the wedding of Princess Eugenie in 2018

Gabby styled it slightly differently though; she added a black leather belt and teamed the look with strappy sandals. The pair almost looked like mirror images of each other - after all, they are both blonde and VERY well dressed...

French-Tunisian fashion designer Azzedine Alaia died in 2017 at the age of 77.

The couturier was famous for his figure-hugging designs and work with supermodel Naomi Campbell. A-List ladies loved his work, in particular Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama and Marion Cottillard.

