The Countess of Wessex and her groovy 70's style shoes will blow your mind

The Countess of Wessex is currently in India on a royal visit and her wardrobe has featured a colourful array of the most amazing ensembles. Our favourite look so far has to be the bright green dress she sported on Monday evening when she headed to the Deputy High Commissioner's residence in Hyderabad. We love the zesty tone of the frock - which was from a brand called 'A Ross Girl by Amanda Ross'. Yes, the £550 dress caught our eye, but it was her shoes that stole the show, and luckily, we were able to track them down.

We loved Sophie's choice of shoes

Sophie's high heel Mary Jane shoes are by one of her favourite designers Penelope Chilvers and they are made in a dusky terracotta tone, with bright purple piping, How cool? We love the distinctively retro, 70's vibe! Priced at £239, they are the perfect party shoe and really worked well with her colourful ensemble.

£239, Penelope Chilvers

The wife of Prince Edward clearly likes these heels a lot - so much so she has the very same pair in grey. Last week, during a visit to Wittering Village in Peterborough - where she opened the Airplay Play Park - the royal wowed crowds in a crisp white midi dress, a navy blue, tailored blazer and her funky heels.

Sophie has the same shoes in grey

According to their description online, they are inspired by the passion of the 'Argentine Tango' and are really quite directional.

The Countess of Wessex's best hats

The royal family are big fans of this particular brand - and it's not just Sophie! The Duchess of Cambridge is often seen wearing her brown Penelope Chilvers Long Leather Tassel Boots (which you can pick up for £475) and she was first seen in them almost 15 years ago when she was a student at St Andrew's University.

It's easy to see why Kate has bought them out time and time again - the style is simple and classic; there's no over embellishment, no painful heel, they are just sturdy, plain, timeless and easy to wear with a skirt, dress or trousers.

