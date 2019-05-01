You'll LOVE the Countess of Wessex's funky printed trousers she just rocked in India A fashion-forward look for the blonde royal

The Countess of Wessex is currently on her tour of India and has had an action-packed few days so far. On Tuesday evening, the wife of Prince Edward visited the Oscar Foundation in the Ambedkar Nagar Community and looked fabulous as she greeted staff. We loved her latest look - the royal sported a simple blue top, flip flop sandals and a seriously funky pair of printed trousers. With her blonde hair pushed back with chic shades and relaxed makeup, the mother-of-two looked in her element.

Sophie looked chic in her printed trousers

Earlier that day, Sophie paid a visit to the Taj Hotel Mumbai, where she was presented with a garland and given a vermilion mark whilst wearing a blue draped top, patterned blue trousers and some seriously chic wedge shoes. It appears that the mother-of-two is embracing rainbow tones right now - she has been going technicoloured with nearly all of her outfits since she arrived in India.

The Countess was given a vermilion mark

On Monday, the Countess wore a fuchsia pink top which had ruffled cuffs and a crew neckline. Keeping it contemporary, she added voluminous trousers emblazoned with pink and amber tones which went perfectly well with her peach-toned sari she was presented with, which totally amped up her look.

On Monday evening, the 53-year-old headed to a reception at the Deputy High Commissioner's residence in Hyderabad, wearing a dazzling green dress she has worn before.

The frock is by a brand called A Ross Girl by Amanda Ross. Known as the 'Brooke' dress, it is priced at £550 and had a split at the hem, as well as short sleeves. Keeping in with the vibrant theme, she added a pink sash belt, mustard high heel Mary Jane Shoes, a two-tone clutch bag and eye-catching gold jewellery.

