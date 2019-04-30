The Countess of Wessex rocks an amazing rainbow wardrobe on her royal visit to India Rainbow royal!

The Countess of Wessex is currently on her tour of India with The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust and has fitted in so much to her action-packed schedule already. This trip is poignant as it marks the royal's last international tour as Vice Patron of the trust, as the time-limited charity's projects are due to finish early next year. Her first port of call on Monday was a visit to the Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Hyderabad. The mother-of-two looked incredible as she greeted workers, wearing a fuchsia pink top which had ruffled cuffs and a crew neckline. Keeping it contemporary, she added voluminous trousers emblazoned with pink and amber tones. Her trademark blonde hair was tied back and she added simple earrings. During the day, Sophie was presented with a peach toned sari, which totally amped up her look.

Sophie stunned in pink

Later that evening, the 53-year-old headed to a reception at the Deputy High Commissioner's residence in Hyderabad, wearing a dazzling green dress she has worn before.

Dreamy in green

The frock is by a brand called A Ross Girl by Amanda Ross. Known as the 'Brooke' dress, it is priced at £550 and had a split at the hem, as well as short sleeves.

Blue-ti-ful!

Sophie decided to keep in with the vibrant theme of her wardrobe so far, adding a pink sash belt, mustard high heel Mary Jane Shoes, a two-tone clutch bag and eye-catching gold jewellery.

On Tuesday, the blonde royal headed to visit to Niloufer Hospital in Central Hyderabad, this time in cobalt blue. The royal stunned onlooker with her blue draped top, patterned blue trousers and some seriously funky wedge shoes.

With her hair tied back once again and minimal makeup, she accessorised with gold disc earrings and a blue clutch bag. Full marks!

