Princess Beatrice glams up for a NYC gala with a seriously dreamy dress

Princess Beatrice has had a super busy week so far! Fresh from Monday's appearance at Buckingham Palace for the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Presentation Awards, the daughter of Prince Andrew hot-footed it to NYC where she attended a gala for her work with Friends Without A Border - a charity which provides free medical care to children at Lao Friends Hospital for Children in Luang Prabang, Lao PDR. In pictures that appeared on Instagram, the royal looked gorgeous in a navy blue patterned dress which she teamed with a smart black blazer - one of her favourite fashion items. The redhead wore her long locks loose and sported a fresh, minimal makeup look.

Last week, B headed to the Oscar's Book Prize in Mayfair, London. As Patron, the redhead royal awarded the 2019 winner Ed Vere for his story How To Be A Lion and she pepped up her simple black, bodycon dress with a boyfriend-fit white shirt underneath, the 30-year-old made the voluminous blouse work, despite its super-large sleeves and pie-crust neckline.

The £359 Caroline Constas poplin number is sadly a past-season buy, but it can be purchased on the Outnet, in black, for £179. We love her choice of accessories too - not only did she carry her favourite Gucci bag, but she also sported a variety of gold bangles by Cartier.

And the evening before that, the princess attended a dinner to celebrate the 200th Anniversary of one of the world’s oldest and most luxurious shopping destinations - The Burlington Arcade.

Joining Sir Michael Caine, Bill Wyman and Marissa Montgomery, Beatrice looked amazing in a sleek black mini dress, the hair accessory of the moment (a headband), funky high heel shoes, her Gucci bag once again, and a red duster jacket.

