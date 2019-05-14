The Countess of Wessex just made her fave Roksanda dress look brand new How does she do it?

There's nothing like a busy Monday to kick start your week right and the Countess of Wessex joined her husband Prince Edward, Princess Anne, the Duke of Gloucester and Princess Beatrice to attend the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Presentation Awards at Buckingham Palace. In pictures that were posted on the official Royal Family Instagram page, Sophie looked her typically gorgeous self, wearing one of her best-loved dresses by Roksanda. The fancy frock was made up of three tones of stripes in red, burgundy and pink. Cut in a fit and flare design, the sleeveless number (although a past-season buy) is still available to buy online, but it will set you back a cool £2,599! Sophie, 53, wore her hair tied back and added a tweed navy blue jacket and large statement earrings.

Sophie has worn her Roksanda dress many times

Sophie loves a stripe - some of her favourite numbers feature the print. Last month, the mother-of-two hosted an evening reception at St. James's Palace and wowed onlookers in a stunning striped dress by one of her favourite designers - Victoria Beckham. The statement number was made up of vertical stripes in navy, orange, nude and red tones and is worth £1,550. The royal added her fave navy blue jacket and a pair of nude high heels by Prada.

Sophie re-wore the striped number

It's not just Sophie - America's First Lady Melania Trump also rocked the same design back in July 2018.

During a visit to the UK, the 48-year-old accompanied Theresa May's husband Philip May at the Royal Hospital Chelsea to meet British Army veterans and chose VB for the very sweet engagement.

Due to the warm weather at the time, she wore the sleeveless design without a jacket and like Sophie, teamed it with nude heels. Great minds think alike!

