Princess Beatrice just pulled off the trickiest fashion trend - and looks incredible Full marks, B!

On Thursday evening, Princess Beatrice headed to the Oscar's Book Prize in Mayfair, London. As Patron, the redhead royal awarded this year's winner Ed Vere for his story How To Be A Lion. We loved her latest look - it's rather daring! Pepping up her simple black, bodycon dress with a boyfriend-fit white shirt underneath, the 30-year-old made the voluminous blouse work, despite its super-large sleeves and pie-crust neckline. The £359 Caroline Constas poplin number is sadly a past-season buy, but it can be purchased on the Outnet, in black, for £179. We love her choice of accessories too - not only did she carry her favourite Gucci bag, but she also sported a variety of gold bangles. Beatrice wore her trademark hair loose and added a subtle touch of makeup.

The Duke of York shared this shot of Beatrice on Instagram

It's been a busy week for the daughter of Prince Andrew. On Wednesday evening, the princess attended a dinner to celebrate the 200th Anniversary of one of the world’s oldest and most luxurious shopping destinations - The Burlington Arcade.

Beatrice's top was by Caroline Constas

Joining Sir Michael Caine, Bill Wyman and Marissa Montgomery, Beatrice looked amazing in a sleek black mini dress, the hair accessory of the moment (a headband), funky high heel shoes, her Gucci bag once again, and a red duster jacket.

The £700 Galvan coat was actually worn by her sister, Princess Eugenie, in December at a film premiere.

The pair often share clothes, and even have the odd squabble when it comes to who wears what. Telling Vogue magazine last year, Beatrice said: "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers. We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them." Can you imagine?!

