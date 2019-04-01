Princess Beatrice surprises royal fans with a bargain Zara bag - & you can still buy it High street style for the daughter of Prince Andrew

How fabulous has Princess Beatrice been looking lately? The Queen's granddaughter was snapped leaving high-flying hotspot Annabel's on Thursday with her new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in tow and her outfit was totally on point. Dressed head-to-toe in black, the royal pepped up her classic look with the cutest bag - which came from high street favourite Zara. No, we couldn't believe it either! The £39.99 arm candy was made from raffia and designed in a square, box-style shape with a black flap and handle. The ideal number is perfect for spring, it would look just as lovely with dressed down denims as it would with a cocktail dress. And we have the best news too - it's still available to purchase online - but don't delay, we have a feeling it's going to be a sellout…

Beatrice was pictured on a date with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - and the cutest Zara bag

Princess Eugenie's big sister is clearly loving her new bag - she also carried it on Sunday when she joined her mother Sarah Ferguson and father Prince Andrew at the Grand Prix in Bahrain.

The royal loved the bag so much she wore it to Grand Prix in Bahrain

Beatrice, 30, dressed up for the occasion, rocking a beautiful floral tiered skirt and matching top by Zimmermann. We loved the past-season look, which was designed in the most flattering, feminine fit.



We are still coveting the incredible red velvet dress that Beatrice wore at London’s Portrait gala in March. Joining the Duchess of Cambridge, David and Victoria Beckham and Jourdan Dunn at the star-studded party, the royal turned heads in the stunning red Alaïa dress - which was worth an eye-watering £5660.

Once again, Beatrice was seen with Edoardo and we’re not surprised she went all-out, since the gala marked their first official public appearance together, although it has been said that the couple have actually been dating since September 2018.

