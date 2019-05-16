The Duchess of Cornwall heads to a farm and surprises in pearls AND high heels How blue-ti-ful did Camilla look?

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cornwall looked beautiful in a blue coat dress as she headed to Jamie's Farm in Lewes, East Sussex, to mark the charity's 10th anniversary. In these adorable snaps, you can see the wife of Prince Charles chatting to a young student and stroking a lamb. Despite the fact that she was on a farm, the royal still dressed to impress in in a stylish blue coat with high heel shoes, a brooch and pearl jewellery. The mother-of-two wore her trademark blonde locks in a sleek and straight style and added a hint of lipstick, as well as sporting a flawless foundation.

Camilla cuddled up to a cute lamb

This is the second fabulous outfit Camilla has worn this week! On Wednesday evening, she made her way to Buckingham Palace, where she attended the first garden party of the year and opted for a very chic white dress by Bruce Oldfield, which featured a pleated top and large buttons down the front. Given the warm weather, the Duchess went for bare legs, leaving her regular nude tights at home.

The royal brought glam to the farm in heels, a coat dress and pearls

The 71-year-old topped off her look with a large feathered fascinator by Philip Treacy and a string choker of pearls, alongside her favourite pearl drop earrings. She was attending the garden party with her husband Prince Charles and her sister-in-law Princess Anne, who also looked lovely in a pastel egg blue skirt and jacket combo.

Camilla has just returned from a tour of Germany with Charles, where she showcased a number of super chic outfits. Our favourite though, has to be the star-patterned number she wore to a state banquet at the Munich Residence.

Full-length and fabulous, the white number had a sweetheart neckline and was covered in a blue star print. Keeping in with the theme, the royal carried a blue clutch bag and wore her hair in a voluminous style.

