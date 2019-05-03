Duchess Camilla's pastel tweed coat is SO perfect for spring Looking lovely

The Duchess of Cornwall was out and about again for a public engagement on Thursday, looking lovely in a mint green pastel outfit for her visit to The National Stud in Newmarket. For the outdoor occasion, she covered up with a chic tweed coat and a pretty pink scarf, as well as a mighty on-trend pair of knee-high boots, we have to say! Camilla also accessorised with her forest green DeMellier 'Midi Venice' bag, which is a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex, too.

Camilla wore a pretty green outfit

It was a special occasion for the Duchess, as Thursday marked her first visit to the horse breeding centre since being made its patron. She looked in her element as she met both staff and animals during the engagement, even taking some mints along with her to offer to the foals. How cute?

Camilla's

WATCH Camilla's most unexpected fashion moments

Camilla's trip came after Wednesday's medals parade at the New Normandy Barracks in Aldershot, where she impressed with a more formal outfit – seemingly nodding to the military in a bottle green fitted jacket and a pretty pleated skirt. Royal fans loved her hat, too, which was made in textured black fabric with a statement feather detail.

At the New Normandy Barracks on Wednesday

She gave a poignant speech at the event, concluding it by saying: "I cannot end without praising the steadfast support of your families, who as always, keep the home fires burning whilst sharing the stresses and strains of these testing times."

If you're hankering for more Camilla fashion, it won't be long before she and Prince Charles are off on another overseas tour – the royal couple will visit Germany from 7 to 10 May, to the cities of Berlin, Leipzig and Munich. There will be a number of formal events as well as important daytime engagements. Exciting!