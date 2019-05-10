The Duchess of Cornwall just wore the most unique ball gown you will ever see We are starry eyed over this dress...

The Duchess of Cornwall has been on an action-packed, four-day visit to Germany and on Thursday evening, she joined her husband Prince Charles at the state banquet in the Emperor's room at the Munich Residence. Wow, look at her dress! The 71-year-old wore a very funky frock indeed. Full-length and fabulous, the white number had a sweetheart neckline and was covered in a blue star print. We love the layers of tulle, bombastic hem and also the way she accessorised with a diamond choker and majorly glam drop earrings. Keeping in with the theme, the royal carried a blue clutch bag and wore her hair in a big style with plenty of volume.

Camilla's ball gown was covered in stars!

Earlier that day, Charles and Camilla met with the Christian Social Union party and Minister President of Bavaria Markus Soeder's wife Karin Baumueller-Soeder during the visit to the Residenz at Max-Joseph-Platz.

Camilla wowed in a fabulous white midi frock that had contrasting black embroidered detail emblazoned over it. Accessorising to perfection, she added a lovely, creamy coat that had piped applique detail, her favourite pearl choker, nude high heels, pearl drop earrings, and a cute tote bag.

Speaking of accessories, we've noticed that the mother-of-two is rarely seen without her nude high heels which are made with an on-trend block heel. Her chosen shoes are by Sole Bliss – a brand that constructs shoes for women that suffer from bunions and other foot problems. Duchess Camilla is a fan of the 'Ingrid' heels in caramel leather which cost £149. The shoes have a round-toe heel for wide feet and provide expert comfort with a fashionable twist. The royal likes the shoes so much that she has the same pair in a variety of different shades. Well, you know what they say - if you like something, get it in every colour!

