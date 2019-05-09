The Duchess of Cornwall looks so dreamy in the most coordinated outfit EVER We are loving the royal's latest look...

The Duchess of Cornwall looked her very best on Thursday in Munich, as she met with the Christian Social Union party and Minister President of Bavaria Markus Soeder's wife Karin Baumueller-Soeder during the visit to the Residenz at Max-Joseph-Platz. As part of the couple's four-day, whistle-stop trip of Germany, Camilla wowed crowds in a fabulous white midi frock that had contrasting black embroidered detail emblazoned over it. Accessorising to perfection, she added a lovely, buttery-toned coat with piped applique detail, her favourite pearl choker, nude high heels, pearl drop earrings, and a cute tote bag. Full marks C!

We loved Camilla's cream coat

Beauty-wise, the wife of Prince Charles sported a splash of pink lipstick, a flawless base and hint of liquid eyeliner. We also spied her nails, which looked to have been painted in the same subtle shade as her coat.

Camilla's embroidered dress looked amazing with her Sole Bliss high heel shoes

Talk about matchy matchy! The mother-of-two is partial to a neutral nail colour, just like the Queen and Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex, she tends to stick to a sheer nude polish when out and about.

One of her favourites is thought to be Essie's Marshmallow, unlike Her Majesty and Kate, who reportedly prefer the slightly pinker 'Ballet Slippers'. Camilla's go-to manicurist Marina Sandoval - who the Duchess memorably recommended to Kate for her royal wedding day - sometimes does a chic French Manicure for her, too.

On Wednesday, the blonde royal wore a stunning pastel blue dress when she signed the guest book at the city hall in Leipzig, eastern Germany. We loved the lace detail at the collar and cuffs and she teamed the look with her favourite high heel shoes by Sole Bliss which you can pick up online for £169. The camel-toned shoes have a black toe front and also a comfortable slingback detail.

