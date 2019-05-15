The Duchess of Cornwall wows in white at first garden party of the year Très chic, Camilla!

The Duchess of Cornwall wore the perfect summery outfit to attend Buckingham Palace's first garden party of the year on Wednesday. As the sun shone down, Camilla opted for a very chic white dress by Bruce Oldfield which featured a pleated top and large buttons down the front. Given the warm weather, the Duchess went for bare legs – and who can blame her?

The royal, 71, topped off her look with a large feathered fascinator by Philip Treacy and a choker of pearls, alongside some very elegant pearl drop earrings. She was attending the garden party with her husband Prince Charles and her sister-in-law Princess Anne, who also looked lovely in a duck egg blue skirt and jacket combo.

Camilla looked lovely in a white dress by Bruce Oldfield

Charles was hosting the first garden party of the year on behalf of his mother the Queen. Each year, over 30,000 guests are invited to Her Majesty's London residence as a way of thanking them for their service to the community. At each party, around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed!

Different members of the royal family attend the four parties held over the course of the summer. At the start of every event, the national anthem is played after which the royals typically walk down different 'lanes' so that they can speak to as many people as possible. It's one of the best times the royal ladies can show off their summery looks, and fans are no doubt eager to see the Duchess of Cambridge and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie step out this year.

Camilla has just returned from a tour of Germany with her husband Charles, where she showcased a number of stylish outfits. But we particularly loved the star-patterned frock she wore to a state banquet at the Munich Residence on Thursday. Full-length and fabulous, the white number had a sweetheart neckline and was covered in a blue star print. Keeping in with the theme, the royal carried a blue clutch bag and wore her hair in a voluminous style.

