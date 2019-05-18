Kate Middleton nails off-duty style in jeans and a tee for a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show Casual but cool...

Duchess Kate proved she’s not afraid to get her hands dirty, as new photographs show her at the Chelsea Flower Show cutting a casual finger in jeans and a stripy T-shirt. Kate (in the photo above) can be seen tending to the garden she co-created with the Royal Horticultural Society and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White - if she’s feeling nervous in the days leading up to the opening of the Chelsea Flower Show next week, she’s certainly not letting it show.

In another new photo, we can see Kate looking carefree and happy as she takes to the swing which can be found within her plot. Again, she’s dressed casually in her jeans, but ditched the T-shirt in favour of a fine stripe linen shirt from Jaeger - a summer staple if you ask us. Her smile is beaming - and it looks like she’s getting more and more confident in her role as an amateur gardener.

It’s not the first time Kate’s been to see her new garden, titled RHS Back To Nature Garden. Earlier in May 2019, the mum-of-three visited the Chelsea spot wearing a gorgeous bottle green floral dress by the French fashion house, Rochas.

As the Duchess roamed the grounds taking it all in, we couldn’t help but swoon over the midi-hem dress - it suited her perfectly. She teamed the silk number with a pair of nude court shoes and her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

As well as the swing seat, Kate’s woodland wilderness garden will also feature a rustic den and a campfire, with a centrepiece of a high platform treehouse. The kids will love that!

In a tweet announcing the news, the palace wrote: “Over the past few months, The Duchess and landscape architects Davies White have visited plant nurseries, suppliers and specialist craftspeople who have been growing and building elements of the garden ready for #RHSChelsea.”

Kate first appeared at the Chelsea Flower Show back in May 2016, when she arrived with her husband Prince William, and her brother-in-law Prince Harry, looking like a green goddess in a stylish emerald green coat dress from British designer Catherine Walker.

That year, in particular, it was all about the ‘William and Catherine rose’ - the musk hybrid. How romantic!

There’s only one slight hiccup for Kate on the horizon - hay fever. It’s believed Kate suffers from a pollen allergy and over the years we’ve seen her have the sniffles when out and about in the UK.

But, we're confident she’s not going to let a sneeze or two stop her from enjoying her green-fingered moment. The Duchess is set to design two more RHS Gardens for displays at RHS Hampton Court and RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey later this year.

