Prince Louis and Prince George both took their first public steps in these adorable dungarees Can the Cambridges get any cuter?

The world was treated to a triple dose of Cambridge cuteness on Sunday evening, when Prince William and Duchess Kate took their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to visit Kate's garden at this year's Chelsea Flower Show, which she co-designed to promote the benefits of spending time outdoors. Of course, all eyes were on the adorable royal kids as they were pictured playing happily in the space – particularly little Louis, who was photographed walking for the first time!

Prince Louis stole the show by walking in public for the first time

We thought the sweet shot of the one-year-old toddling away from proud dad Prince William couldn't get any cuter, but in fact it can – since the royal couple chose to dress Louis in the very same dungarees that big brother George also wore to take his first steps in public. Aww.

This is where you can buy Princess Charlotte's adorable fourth birthday outfits

Loading the player...

WATCH Kate, William and the kids explore the garden

The red and white striped overalls, from Spanish childrenswear store Neck & Neck, are clearly a favourite amongst the family – since Princess Charlotte has also worn them in the past. George wore the sweet dungarees at a charity polo match in 2014, where he was pictured walking for the first time. He was also dressed in them on arrival in Australia earlier the same year, during his first royal tour at the age of eight months. While the exact romper is no longer available on the website, there is a similar new-season version on sale for £30.

Prince George in the adorable dungarees at 11 months-old

A now very grown-up-looking Prince George was dressed in a £5.99 H&M polo shirt in Sunday's photographs – which has already sold out - though there are similar colours available online. Meanwhile Princess Charlotte twinned with her mum in a pretty floral dress, which is a £65 number from Rachel Riley. Since the Cambridge kids have just as much fashion influence as Kate, we wouldn't be surprised if all their outfits fly off the shelves – so hurry if you want to bag some royally-approved childrenswear…

Kate Middleton nails off-duty style in jeans and a tee for a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show