This is where you can buy Princess Charlotte's adorable fourth birthday outfits So. Cute.

We have no doubt all royal fans were very excited to see the new official portraits of Princess Charlotte to mark her fourth birthday on Thursday – doesn't she look adorable? In the first picture, Charlotte is seen sitting down on the grass at Kensington Palace, dressed in a pretty blue floral smock dress – the 'Betsy' dress from British childrens' designer Trotters, one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite childrenswear brands. At £70, it's still in stock in a number of sizes, so hurry if you want to get your hands on it!

Trotters 'Betsy' Dress, £70

Sophie Mirman, Founder and CEO of Trotters told HELLO!: "It’s wonderful to see the young Princess wearing a dress designed by and made exclusively for Trotters using an iconic British fabric from Liberty along with our much loved Hampton Canvas footwear. It is thrilling for a small family business like Trotters to receive such fabulous support."

WATCH BELOW: when royal children dress like their mothers

As noted, the birthday girl is also wearing the brand's 'Navy Hampton Canvas Plum Shoes' in the photograph, which have been worn in the past by both Prince George and Princess Charlotte. They cost from £26 and Charlotte also owns a baby pink pair, which is known to be her favourite colour! Aww.

Charlotte's tartan dress is from Amaia Kids

In the other two photographs, the little Princess looks to be wearing her new tartan pinafore dress from another of her mother's go-to brands, Amaia Kids. The Duchess purchased it at the Chelsea store during winter 2018, so sadly it's now unavailable online, but there are similar options in the new season collection, however, including the brand's Molly Tartan skirt which sells for £50. She also wore a sweet grey cardigan and had her hair pulled back in a mega-cute ponytail. Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte!

