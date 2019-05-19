The CUTE Cambridges! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wear adorable outfits in new photographs This is too adorable...

What a weekend it's been for royal fans! Not only did we have the gorgeous royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston on Saturday - but on Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge released some adorable photographs of her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis! What an amazing surprise, eh? The three mini Cambridges look picture-perfect in the new snaps, and true to form, they're wearing some mega-cute outfits, too.

Photos taken by Matt Porteous

The palace has shared the sweet photos to celebrate Kate's garden at the upcoming RHS Chelsea Flower Show – how lovely that she wanted to take her children along to see it! It looks like the Duchess has once again dressed her little ones in her favourite kidswear brands too, with George wearing a £5.99 H&M polo shirt and a pair of navy shorts, Charlotte in a pretty pink floral dress - matching mum Kate in her floral dress, and one-year-old Louis in red and white striped shorts from Neck & Neck - a pair of hand-me-downs from Prince George - and a navy cardigan. So. Cute. We can't forget dad, William, who looked casual and cool in his brown jeans and blue shirt combo.

It's no wonder Kate wanted to take her family along to the installation since she specifically designed it with children in mind. Called the 'Back To Nature Garden', she worked with the Royal Horticultural Society and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White to come up with the design, which has plenty of child-friendly touches, including a stream and tree house.

The garden also features a swing seat - which Charlotte couldn't resist playing on - a campfire and a rustic den similar to the one used by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the grounds of Anmer Hall. Aww.

What's more, the kids have even played a part in helping mum decorate the RHS Back to Nature Garden. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped their mum gather moss, leaves and twigs, plus Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den.

The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: "I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together."

A Kensington Palace tweet about the project read: "The Duchess has worked with @the_rhs and Davies White to design and build the garden, to highlight how being active in nature can positively impact our physical and mental health. The garden has a natural woodland feel and contains lots of unique design features to inspire families to get outside and explore nature together."