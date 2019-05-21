﻿
The Duchess of Cornwall brings the sparkle in crystals, pastels AND diamonds

The wife of Prince Charles is pure glam

Laura Sutcliffe

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are currently on a whistle-stop tour of the republic of Ireland and on Monday evening, the glamorous pair headed to a dinner to celebrate UK and Ireland relations at Glencairn. We loved Camilla's evening outfit - the royal wore a pastel green, structured dress which had crystal embellishments on the shoulder and cuffs. She added a silk scarf in the same colour and accessorised with a beaded bag and her favourite Magic Alhambra Diamond earrings by luxury jewellery brand Van Cleef & Arpels. Not to be left out, Charles looked super swish in his black blazer and suit.

Camilla looked chic in pastels

Earlier that day, the mother-of-two met with Ireland's President, Michael D. Higgins  and Sabina Coyne to unveil a plaque during a visit to the Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation in Enniskerry. The Duchess rocked a baby blue tweed dress with a matching dress coat that had a chic velvet trim. The royal teamed the look with her favourite pearl necklace, dove grey tote bag and nude high heel shoes. 

The Duchess wore a starry-print frock last week

This is the second time in under two weeks that the royal has wowed us with some seriously chic evening wear. During her four-day visit to Germany earlier this month, the 71-year-old joined Prince Charles at the state banquet in the Emperor's room at the Munich Residence in a full-length and fabulous frock!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles and Camilla begin tour of Ireland

Her white number had a sweetheart neckline and was covered in a bold blue star print. We love the layers of tulle, bombastic hem and also the way she accessorised with a diamond choker and majorly glam drop earrings.

Keeping in with the theme, the royal carried a blue clutch bag and wore her hair in a big style with plenty of volume.

