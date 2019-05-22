The Duchess of Cornwall looks royally chic rocking office wear - in a surprising colour We LOVE this bold look...

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cornwall was in Belfast, where she headed to a homeless charity complex beside a section of Belfast's longest peace wall. The wife of Prince Charles met workers at The Belfast Welcome Organisation, and we loved her working wardrobe. The royal wore a tailored blazer, which she teamed with a matching skirt that had delicate pleats at the hem in a summery turquoise tone. She coordinated her accessories - carrying a terracotta clutch bag with her block heel shoes by Sole Bliss. She added broach to her lapel and sported her favourite pearl earrings.

Camilla made officewear look so chic

The Belfast Welcome Organisation has been providing services and support for people affected by homelessness in the city since 1997. It started off as a community-based drop-in centre and has since grown to now offering a street outreach service as well as crisis accommodation for women.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles and Camilla begin tour of Ireland

On Tuesday, the Duchess headed to the Avoca Mill in Co. Wicklow, where she saw how the establishment operated and even received a gift of a blanket for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie! We loved her pastel-toned look, which consisted of a paisley print dress, a grey coat and pearl earrings.

Camilla in her fancy Chanel pumps

Her shoes caught our eyes the most though; the royal wore a pair of nude, two-tone heels by Chanel which are worth around £600. Super classic and loved by bloggers and film stars, the iconic shoes go with everything and will definitely stand the test of time - you can bet the royal will be wearing them in years to come.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall heads to a farm and surprises in pearls AND high heels

Camilla has worn the style regularly since 2005. Yes, the classic shoes are versatile and comfortable, but it has been suggested that there could be a more sentimental reason behind her preference; Chanel's logo takes the form of two interlocking C's – which, of course, also stands for Charles and Camilla. How cute!

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall wows in white at first garden party of the year