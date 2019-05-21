The Duchess of Cornwall just rocked the most iconic pair of shoes of all time Camilla always steps out in style...

The Duchess of Cornwall is enjoying the royal tour of the republic of Island and has had a busy few days exploring the country. The wife of Prince Charles headed to the Avoca Mill in Co. Wicklow on Tuesday, where she saw how the establishment operated and even received a gift of a blanket for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie! We loved her pastel-toned look, which consisted of a paisley print dress, a grey coat and pearl earrings. But did you spot her shoes? The royal wore a pair of nude, two-tone heels by Chanel which are worth around £600. Super classic and loved by bloggers and film stars, the conic shoes go with everything and stand the test of time - you can bet the royal will be wearing them in years to come.

Camilla wore her Chanel pumps at the Avoca Mill in Co. Wicklow

Camilla has worn the style regularly since 2005. Yes, the classic shoes are versatile and comfortable, but it has been suggested that there could be a more sentimental reason behind her preference; Chanel's logo takes the form of two interlocking C's – which, of course, also stands for Charles and Camilla. How cute!

The Duchess also wears shoes by Sole Bliss

As well as Chanel, the mother-of-two often wears formal shoes by Sole Bliss – a brand that constructs shoes for women that suffer from bunions and other foot problems. Duchess Camilla is a fan of the 'Ingrid' heels in caramel leather which cost £149. The shoes have a round-toe heel for wide feet and provide expert comfort with a fashionable twist. And it's not just classic designs the brand sells - we've spotted a wide range of finishes - including pops of bold colour and striking animal print as well as velvet brocade detailing and glitter block heels!

As well as the 71-year-old, Helen Mirren has been seen rocking the brand too. Movie star and royalty? What a great client list, right?

