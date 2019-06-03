The Duchess of Cornwall dresses to impress as she has tea with Donald Trump Camilla brings the glam

On Monday afternoon, the Duchess of Cornwall looked dreamy in cream as she met with US president Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace, before heading to Clarence House for afternoon tea. We loved the wife of Prince Charles' outfit - which consisted of a lovely tailored shift dress, pearl choker, finished with a large statement hat. We noticed the blonde royal wore gloves and carried a coordinating clutch bag, also in cream. The mother-of-two looked in great spirits as she was seen chatting to First Lady Melania Trump, who stunned in a white and navy dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

Camilla looked stunning in her white frock

This isn't the first time Camilla, 71, has worn this exact look. In July last year, Camilla was pictured heading to Westminster Abbey in the very same frock, which boasted 3/4 length sleeves and voluminous applique pockets. It finished just past the knee, cut complete with a flared hem, and crew neckline.She also carried a cream clutch bag by the Queen's favourite handbag designer Launer London and added cream high heels which featured a metallic contrasting toe-cap detail.

Camilla wore the same outfit in 2018 at Westminster Abbey

Camilla often heads to one of her favourite designers Fiona Clare when she has a special event. We spoke to the designer, who gave us tips on how to feel at your most confident when you know you're going to be photographed. "Make sure you feel completely comfortable and relaxed buying it, trust your instinct and you will wear it well."

If you are having [an outfit] made, allow enough time so you can enjoy the luxury of having a bespoke outfit created for you and don't talk to too many different people about your decision! It’s for you to work with your designer, who will ensure you will look fabulous."

