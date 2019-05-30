The Duchess of Cornwall's favourite designer Fiona Clare's tips on how to nail the pastel trend The royally-loved designer has the answer...

The Duchess of Cornwall is the queen of occasion wear dressing; she always looks on point, elegant and tailored. You can bet that when she has a special bash to go to, she will be rocking a stunning creation by Fiona Clare. The high end designer is her first port of call and it's easy to see why. The bespoke company encourages customers to head to the brand's studio for a consultation, so you can just imagine how perfect the fit is. We spoke to the designer, who advised us on how to pull off Camilla's favourite colourway - pastels. "Personally I think colour - whatever age, should be chosen to suit one's shape, style and personality," Fiona explains. "Pastel colours are stunning as long as the tone is right, champagne, dusty pink and powder blue are wonderful colours, and with some embroidery or a beautiful trim, on a perfectly cut coat or dress, you will have a classic piece you will love forever.”

We are starry-eyed about this Fiona Clare frock Camilla wore recently

And when it comes to dressing for a wedding (the wife of Prince Charles has attended a fair few in her time) she has some great advice for rocking a great guest outfit.

"Weddings these days normally run from day to evening, so I would always advise looking for investment pieces rather than just an outfit for a wedding. Spend a bit more on a beautiful dress and coat, think not only of a clean elegant look for the day, but consider each piece working on its own for future occasions, and working with other coats and dresses."

Fiona Clare's dress coats are expertly cut

Dressing royalty is a true pinnacle moment in any designer's career, and Fiona couldn't be happier. "At the stage I am in my career, there have been many highlights, but the day I received a call from Jacqui Meakin - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's dresser - was a jewel in the crown!

I feel very proud to be one of her team and absolutely love creating for her, it is a wonderful feeling to see her in a photograph looking amazing."

