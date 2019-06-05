Is this the special reason the royals wore white to Buckingham Palace state banquet? The royals were visions in white...

There was a running theme among members of the Royal family at the state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening – the colour white. While the Queen always wears white to state banquets, it was unusual to see that the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Cambridge mirrored her hue of choice in beautiful white gowns to welcome the President and First Lady of the United States with the formal dinner. Melania Trump even chose a stunning white Dior gown for the evening.

Stunning in white

We spoke to colour expert Gabi Winters from Chromology to find out the special meaning to why the royals opted to coordinate in white for the formal event. She told HELLO!: "White of course is the colour of peace and the colour of new beginnings, so coincidentally the psychological meaning behind this uncommon colour choice is very fitting when it comes to renewing and celebrating diplomatic ties between different nations. While it isn't a stimulating colour to the senses, white represents a blank canvas waiting to be written upon. It's a fully reflective colour that creates simplicity, clearing the way forward."

Kate wore Alexander McQueen

MORE: Duchess Kate stuns at Buckingham Palace state banquet - and debuts special new insignia from the Queen

She added: "Scientifically speaking white contains an equal balance of all the colours of the spectrum, so naturally, white's most fundamental feature is equality, neutrality and independence. Culturally speaking white is a symbol of purity, cleanliness, immaculacy and perfection, which is why it's the natural colour choice for bridal dresses, doctors' coats and seafarers."

Another beautiful white gown

MORE: Was Melania Trump inspired by Princess Diana for her visit to Buckingham Palace?

Touching on the royals strict dress code for the white tie event, which is even more formal than black tie ones, Gabi added: "Although white dresses are not a required 'dress code' for decorated white tie events, it's one of the few occasions where white would be a natural choice, especially as it's a lovely contrast colour to wear underneath the royal blue sashes. The men were all wearing white bow ties, honours and medals with their tuxedos too, so I think it's safe to assume that Monday's coordinated whites were somewhat by 'natural design' and not coincidence."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.