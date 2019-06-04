The Duchess of Cornwall GLITTERS in Bruce Oldfield at Buckingham Palace Glitz and glam...

After an action packed day of meeting US President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania, the Duchess of Cornwall changed into her third outfit to attend the state banquet held at Buckingham Palace. We loved her super glam dress - a cream embroidered evening gown by Bruce Oldfield - a designer she often sports when she attends special events. We loved how she added the glittering diamond boucheron tiara, as well as a pearl and rose topaz choker, with diamond earrings on the side.

Camilla looked stunning in her Bruce Oldfield gown

Earlier that day, the 71-year-old royal had afternoon tea at Clarence House with Donald and Melania, dazzling in a cream polka dot frock by Fiona Clare - her favourite go-to-designer. The V-neck design had a lovely floaty hem and was cut in a fit and flare shape. Accessorising with a pearl choker and drop earrings, she also sported cream and tan toe cap shoes.

Duchess Camilla wore a Fiona Clare dress at Clarence House

Pastels are often a tone that mother-of-two Camilla is rarely seen without and HELLO! spoke to Fiona, who gave us some tips on dressing with a lighter shade in mind. "Personally I think colour - whatever age, should be chosen to suit one's shape, style and personality," the designer explained. "Pastel colours are stunning as long as the tone is right, champagne, dusty pink and powder blue are wonderful colours, and with some embroidery or a beautiful trim, on a perfectly cut coat or dress, you will have a classic piece you will love forever."

Another fashion rule Camilla often sticks to is recycling her favourite threads. We notice the cream dress she sported when first meeting Donald and Melania at Buckingham Palace was the same design she sported a year earlier at the RAF centenary event at Westminster Abbey. The tailored frock boasted 3/4 length sleeves, voluminous applique pockets and had a flared hem, as well as a crew neckline. A dress that fab deserves to be re-worn, right?

