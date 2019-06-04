The Duchess of Cornwall stuns in embroidered white gown as she mingles with Donald Trump & Melania A second great evening look for the blonde royal

Wow! The Duchess of Cornwall has been one busy lady this week and has been rocking a great wardrobe to boot. On Tuesday evening, the wife of Prince Charles went to Winfield House - the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America - where she mingled with Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania. We loved Camilla's second evening look of the week - the royal stunned wearing a pretty white gown, which featured sheer sleeves and a floral embroidered overlay, by one of her favourite designers Fiona Clare. She accessorised the dress, which she first wore during a trip to Athens last year, with a diamond necklace. Her famous blonde mane looked as coiffed and curled as ever and minimal makeup highlighted her features.

On Monday evening, Camilla was a dream in cream as she sported an embroidered evening gown by Bruce Oldfield - a designer she often wears when she attends special events. We loved how she accessorised with an abundance of diamonds, in the form of the glittering diamond boucheron tiara, as well as a pearl and rose topaz choker, with striking diamond earrings.

Speaking of the tiara - it's quite the breathtaking piece. The Boucheron Honeycomb Tiara was a favourite of the Queen Mother, which she wore up until her death in 2002, after which the Queen inherited the piece. In 1953 the Queen Mother had the height of the tiara increased by adding a number of brilliant cut diamonds and a single marquise cut diamond.

Another memorable occasion Camilla also wore the heirloom was in October 2018, at another state banquet - in honour of a UK visit by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. Instead of a dress, she wore a long ice-white coat dress with her royal sash, which is given by the Queen to relatives in the royal family for their service.

