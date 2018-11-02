Duchess Kate and Camilla wore the same special jewel this week - and it's very meaningful This is lovely!

The Duchess of Cornwall may have stepped into the Duchess of Sussex's shoes by embarking on her own whirlwind royal tour with her husband Prince Charles, but it seems she's been taking style notes from the Duchess of Cambridge if one of her latest outfits is anything to go by. On Thursday, Camilla chose to wear a very special edition of the poppy pin – which pays tribute to the women who served in the First World War – just as Kate did on Wednesday for a visit to the Imperial War Museum.

Both Kate and Camilla chose to where the memorial pin

Clarence House wrote on Twitter: "The Duchess of Cornwall is wearing a special poppy to thank the women who served and supported the war movement during the First World War. In this important centenary year, 100 years since the end of WWI, The @PoppyLegion are leading the nation in a #ThankYou100 #Armistice100."

MORE: Duchess Camilla just floored us with this stunning chiffon gown and her most incredible diamond earrings

Loading the player...

The brooch sells for £29.99, designed exclusively for the Centenery anniversary of the conflict – and also comes with a certificate commemorating the life of a woman who lost her life as a direct result of the First World War. It's plated with a gold tone and hand finished with baguette crystals, too, so makes a gorgeous sparkling accessory to any Duchess-worthy winter coat.

MORE: ROYAL STYLE WATCH: THIS WEEK'S MOST STUNNING OUTFITS

While Kate teamed hers with her royal blue Jenny Packham pencil dress, Camilla chose a light and flowing dress coat as the backdrop to her poppy, made in a summery teal shade that was perfect for a hot day two in The Gambia. She also tied-in the red shade with an adorable cherry-print clutch bag. Love. On Friday, Charles and Camilla will arrive in Ghana for the next stop on their tour of West Africa. More outfits to come!