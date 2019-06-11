Kate Middleton is casual in Cumbria, rocking a surprising pair of boots Prince William's wife is looking as stylish as ever

The Duchess of Cambridge joined husband Prince William on Tuesday as she travelled to Cumbria, to celebrate the resilience and spirit of rural and farming communities in the region. The mother-of-three delighted fans in her latest outfit, wearing a £275 khaki jacket by Troy London, skinny jeans, a white shirt and knitted top and a pair of flat biker-style boots which are from See By Chloe. We are used to seeing the Duchess in nude heels, so these shoes were quite the change for the royal. Kate wore her trademark brown hair in a laid-back ponytail, with a flawless face of natural toned makeup.

Kate stunned in a khaki jacket and See by Chloe boots

The royal couple had a super busy day, starting with a visit to the market town of Keswick where they met with local organisations and volunteers, including those from the local mountain rescue service, community first responders, young people trained as mental health first aiders and other organisations that have benefited from grants from the Cumbria Community Foundation. William and Kate then made their way to a traditional fell sheep farm, where they met members of the Cumbrian farming community and proceeded to spend time on the farm helping with sheep shearing!

£275, Troy London

We last saw the Duchess on Saturday at Trooping the Colour and she looked super summery in her pastel yellow dress, by one of her favourite designers - Alexander McQueen. The royal added a gorgeous matching yellow fascinator by Philip Treacy and looked as polished as ever, wearing her hair up in a chic chignon. Kate, 37, also added her striking Bahrein pearl drop earrings. Kate joined the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cornwall in the carriage and the trio of royal ladies never looked better!

MORE: Kate Middleton steals the show rocking Catherine Walker coat at Beating Retreat

Camilla rocked a fabulous mint green coat dress with crystallised embellishments on the sleeve by Bruce Oldfield and Meghan opted to wear a navy blue design by Givenchy - the same fashion house she chose for her wedding. Beady eye royal fans also spotted her wearing a new piece of a jewellery – a pavé diamond band to go alongside her engagement and wedding rings. Many believe it to be a 'push present' from Prince Harry following the birth of baby Archie. How lovely!

READ: 10 times Duchess Kate has worn a tiara and looked like a Queen