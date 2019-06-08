Kate Middleton looks elegant in zesty yellow Alexander McQueen at Trooping the Colour 2019 Kate looks terrific at Trooping...

We all know when the start of summer begins, because the Trooping the Colour ceremony comes around on the second Saturday of June, and it's quite the event! We love checking out what are favourite family are wearing - after all, it's a very formal occasion and casual just wont cut it. This year, the Duchess of Cambridge didn't disappoint with her beautiful outfit she rocked at the Queen's birthday parade, turning heads in a stunning yellow coat dress by Alexander McQueen, and added a gorgeous matching yellow fascinator by Philip Treacy. The mother-of-three looked as polished as ever, wearing her hair up and her flawless makeup was glowing and completely radiant. She also addded Bahrein pearl drop earrings - this is her third time of wearing them. Full marks!

Kate looked incredible rocking a yellow coat dress

The event is always highlighted by the traditional Buckingham Palace balcony appearance by the entire British royal family – and is definitely one of our favourite royal events of the year. The annual ceremony involves over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, and dates back to the reign of King Charles II. It also marks the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth, even though the Sovereign's actual birthday is on April 21.

Kate and Camilla team up

This will be Kate's eight Trooping The Colour and it's fair to say that the wife of Prince William has worn some incredible looks throughout the years.

The Cambridge family on the balcony

In 2018, the 37-year-old stayed faithful to favourite colourway - pastel blue - sporting an ice-cream toned, custom-made Alexander McQueen suit which was a near match for her stepmother-in-law Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall's ensemble.

Twinning is winning and of course, great mind's think alike, right? Prince William’s wife topped her outfit with one of her signature elegant hats - a Juliette Botterill creation that was embellished with flowers in the same matching tone.

