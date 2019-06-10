Duchess Kate debuted a sparkling new jewel at Trooping the Colour – did you notice? Eagle-eyed fans spotted the piece

The Duchess of Sussex wasn't the only member of the royal family to debut a new jewellery piece at Saturday's Trooping the Colour celebrations! The Duchess of Cambridge also appeared to be wearing a new necklace – a pretty cross pendant on a chain, which sat perfectly in the V neckline of her Alexander McQueen coat dress. While Kate does own a similar piece of jewellery that she wore on a number of occasions in 2011, it's thought that the necklace is most likely a new item in her collection, since it features an extra diamond fixing, making it hang slightly differently on the chain.

Kate appeared to be wearing a new necklace

It was a number of particularly savvy fans who first spotted the difference between the two necklaces, with one writing on Twitter: "I think it’s a new cross. Larger." Another added: "Trying to see if Kate is wearing this cross necklace she wore a lot in 2011, especially on the Canadian tour, but I think they are different. New one looks like the chain goes through a piece atop the cross, rather than through the cross itself like this one."

Kate's original cross pendant is believed to have been in her collection for many years – she was spotted wearing it as far back as 2005, when she attended the wedding of Hugh van Cutsem and Lady Rose Astor. Of course, the symbol represents the Christian cross, and could potentially have been given to the Duchess as a gift, perhaps even in her childhood years.

Kate's other cross necklace, worn here during a 2011 tour of the USA

The mother of three was joined by Duchess Meghan in her carriage, and the pair chatted happily as they made their journey to Horse Guard's Parade. Of course, new mum Meghan also showed off a new piece of a jewellery – a pavé diamond band to go alongside her engagement and wedding rings. Many believe it to be a 'push present' from Prince Harry following the birth of baby Archie, and we wouldn't be surprised if so, since Kate also received a similar band after Prince George was born in 2013. We loved seeing the two Duchesses together again!

