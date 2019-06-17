Kate Middleton looks outstanding in Catherine Walker at the Order of the Garter Full marks, Kate!

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on Monday as she joined members of the royal family for the annual Order of the Garter service, which was held at Windsor Castle. We loved Kate's latest look - a stunning white Catherine Walker coat, topped with a beautiful hat by Lock & Co. Beauty wise, the Duchess looked as fresh as ever, wearing her hair up in a chic chignon and her makeup was as flawless as ever.

Hundreds of spectators watched as Garter Knights walked through the grounds of Windsor Castle wearing their blue velvet robes and black velvet hats with white plumes. As well as the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duke of Cambridge and Camilla were part of the group at St George's Chapel for the service. King Felipe VI of Spain was also in attendance with Queen Letizia, and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, accompanied by wife Queen Maxima. So many stylish outfits, we can't keep up!

Prince William's wife has rocked so many fabulous outfits this year already, it's hard to pick a favourite. But royal fans definitely do have a look that is at the forefront of their minds.

In a new study by Lyst - the Global fashion search platform - we now know that her most talked-about fashion moment for 2019 is the look she rocked back in March - when she wore a red Catherine Walker coat for the Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey. Online searches for similar red coat designs instantly doubled, going up 225% after she stepped out in it.

Based on the analysis of over 20 million search queries over the past two years, Kate’s fashion choices lead to a 119% increase in online demand over the week following one of her public appearances. We truly feel the 'Kate Effect' will never let up - they don't call her a style icon for nothing...

