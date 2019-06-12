Kate Middleton is gorgeous at the gala - wearing her Barbara Casasola dress Evening glam for the mother-of-three

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on Wednesday evening, as she attended the first annual gala in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week. The gala was hosted by Action on Addiction (of which she is Patron) with chef Skye Gyngell and Kate wore a jaw-dropping outfit to attend - consisting of a long white off-the-shoulder jersey midi dress by Barbara Casasola, which she first wore in 2016. We all know that a great hair and beauty look really sets off a first-class getup like this, and Kate didn't disappoint, opting for a flowing natural hair style and flawless, glowing makeup. Amazing!

Kate chose a stunning Barbara Casasola dress for the event

Action on Addiction is the only UK addictions charity that works across all the areas of research, from treatment to family support and professional education. Addiction Awareness Week which is from 10-16 June and aims to provide a platform to discuss the many elements of addiction, to engage with people and families affected, and to raise public awareness.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in good spirits despite the pouring rain

Before the dinner - which was held at the stunning restaurant Spring, Somerset House - Kate met with Action on Addiction clients who are working as apprentices in the kitchen. The royal also showed off her cooking skills; working with Spring Restaurant’s head chef and owner Skye to create the evening’s meal. Who would have thought it?

It's been a busy week for the mother-of-three. Fresh from her appearance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, the wife of Prince William was in Cumbria on Tuesday, where she teamed up with her husband to celebrate the resilience and spirit of rural and farming communities in the region. The mother-of-three delighted fans in her casual, dressed-down outfit, which included a £275 khaki jacket by Troy London and skinny jeans, which she styled with a white shirt and knitted top combo. Leaving her regular nude high heels at home, Kate decided to wear a pair of flat, biker-style boots from See By Chloe.

