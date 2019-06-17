Queen Maxima's ultra-chic cape dress made a statement at Queen's Order of the Garter ceremony Doesn't she look gorgeous?

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands brought a touch of modern style to the Queen's annual Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday, choosing a nude cape dress with tuxedo lapels for the occasion. Wow! The monarch teamed her look with matching shoes, a sleek chignon in her hair and a chunky waist-cinching belt - though some fans questioned why she chose not to wear a hat for the ceremony. Maxima arrived in London to support her husband King Willem-Alexander at the event, where he was installed in St George’s Chapel as a Supernumerary, or 'Stranger', Knight of the Garter. We love this snap of the royal couple posing with the Queen!

The Dutch King and Queen posed with Her Majesty

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior order of chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes the Queen, who is Sovereign of the Garter, several senior members of the royal family, and twenty-four knights or ladies chosen in recognition of their work.

Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the monarch to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the sovereign personally. Supernumerary, or ‘Stranger’ Knights, are overseas monarchs appointed to the Order, and are in addition to the twenty-four knights or ladies. What a special day, eh?

Looking stunning for a state banquet in Ireland

It's been a busy few days for the King and Queen of the Netherlands, who were in Ireland on a three-day state visit before heading to Windsor for the Order of the Garter service. As ever, Maxima showed off her quirky and colourful style during the trip, though a favourite moment amongst royal fashion fans was Wednesday's state banquet – for which she wore a stunning green lace gown, and the glittering Dutch Emerald Parure Tiara. She never disappoints!

