Royal style twins! Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and more in identical outfits

The royal ladies of Europe are sartorial trendsetters from gala night gowns to daytime dresses.
But it appears the royal style set is not afraid of taking fashion notes from each other. Princess Beatrice arrived at Royal Ascot this summer wearing a designer gown that was rocked by her aunt Duchess Sophie just 48 hours before.
But Sophie and Beatrice's crossover moment isn't the only time royals have been spotted in identical looks. Join HELLO! in taking a look back at the best royal style twinning moments from excellently-dressed public engagements…
You may also like
The Princess of Wales and Queen Mary
The Princess of Wales was spotted opening the Young V&A exhibit at the V&A Museum Of Childhood in June 2023 in a pale pink Beulah dress.
Queen Mary of Denmark wore the identical style in 2020 to the exhibition opening of The Faces of the Queen celebrating Queen Margrethe at Frederiksborg Museum of National History.
It appears the same was true for Queen Maxima in October 2017 when she visited the Museo Nacional Arte Antiga and the exhibition Rembrandt, Rijksmuseum and Royal Collections in Lisbon.
ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.