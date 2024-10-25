Royal style twins! Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and more in identical outfits

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royals twinning: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more in IDENTICAL outfits
Princess Kate, queen mary, Meghan Markle, queen letizia, princess beatrice, duchess sophie on tartan backdrop© Getty

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The royal ladies of Europe are sartorial trendsetters from gala night gowns to daytime dresses.

But it appears the royal style set is not afraid of taking fashion notes from each other. Princess Beatrice arrived at Royal Ascot this summer wearing a designer gown that was rocked by her aunt Duchess Sophie just 48 hours before.

But Sophie and Beatrice's crossover moment isn't the only time royals have been spotted in identical looks. Join HELLO! in taking a look back at the best royal style twinning moments from excellently-dressed public engagements…

The Princess of Wales and Queen Mary

Kate looked pretty in a pink Beulah London dress at Young V&A© Getty
Kate looked pretty in a pink Beulah London dress

The Princess of Wales was spotted opening the Young V&A exhibit at the V&A Museum Of Childhood in June 2023 in a pale pink Beulah dress. 

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik in museum© Getty
Queen Mary stunned in the A-line dress

Queen Mary of Denmark wore the identical style in 2020 to the exhibition opening of The Faces of the Queen celebrating Queen Margrethe at Frederiksborg Museum of National History.

Princess Beatrice and Duchess Sophie

Duchess Sophie wearing pink floral dress on Garter Day© Getty
Sophie looked lovely in a pink floral number

The Duchess of Edinburgh rocked a floral Zimmermann dress at the annual Garter Day service at Windsor Castle in 2024.

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot© Getty
Beatrice wore her aunt's gown

Forty-eight hours later Princess Beatrice arrived on day two of Royal Ascot in the identical gown styled with a floral headband.

Meghan Markle and Queen Letizia

Meghan in red leather skirt to Windsor Castle © Getty
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wore red leather to Windsor Castle

The Duchess of Sussex rocked a red leather pencil skirt from Hugo Boss in an unroyal style move at a roundtable discussion for the One Young World summit in October 2019.

Queen Letizia in red skirt and jacket© Getty
Queen Letizia wore Meghan's skirt in Frankfurt

Fast forward to 2022 and you will find Queen Letizia of Spain in the same garment at the Frankfurt International Bookfair in October 2022.

Queen Maxima and Princess Charlene

Queen Maxima in a billowing white gown with ing Willem-Alexander © Getty
Queen Maxima wore a billowing white gown

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands stepped out in this angelic one-shouldered white gown for a gala dinner in Amsterdam in April 2019. 

Princess Charlene in white dress with Prince Albert © Getty
Princess Charlene accessorised with drop earrings

The look was inspired by Princess Charlene of Monaco who wore the same look with statement diamond earrings at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards.

The Princess of Wales and Crown Princess Mette-Marit

The then-Duchess of Cambridge in sparkling dress© Getty
The then-Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017

Kate turned heads in a beautiful Erdem belted midi dress made from a sparkling lace fabric when she attended a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture in February 2017. 

Crown Princess Mette-Marit in sparkling dress with Crown Prince Haakon© Getty
Spot Crown Princess Mette-Marit in Kate's dress

But Crown Princess Mette-Marit wore it first. The Norwegian royal arrived at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau in 2016 in the same designer look with nude pumps and icy curls.

Crown Princess Victoria and Queen Maxima

Crown Princess Victoria in coral with Prince Daniel of Sweden, with their children Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle of Sweden© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria was a christening guest in coral

A coral broderie anglaise moment was the order of the day in 2016 when Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attended the christening of Prince Alexander of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace Chapel.

Queen Maxima in coral dress with King Willem-Alexander© Getty
Queen Maxima had a copycat moment

It appears the same was true for Queen Maxima in October 2017 when she visited the Museo Nacional Arte Antiga and the exhibition Rembrandt, Rijksmuseum and Royal Collections in Lisbon.

